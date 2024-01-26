Financial Comparison: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) versus New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP)

New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Tripoli Bancorp and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial $1.28 billion 2.52 $307.17 million $5.51 10.11

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Tripoli Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 23.25% 18.03% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Tripoli Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Tripoli Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Summary

Axos Financial beats New Tripoli Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards. It also provides cash management and investment, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

