Financial Survey: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) vs. Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.52, indicating that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 7 1 2.75 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Marathon Oil and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus price target of $31.16, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 24.96% 15.41% 8.74% Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.69 $3.61 billion $2.70 8.57 Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

