Financial Survey: U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) vs. American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.80 billion 0.16 $64.30 million ($0.01) -805.69 U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.01% -1.46% -0.17% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 3 1 0 1.83 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.81%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than U Power.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats U Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It operates across Brazil, China, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Romina, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, and United States of America. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

