First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.
First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.3 %
First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,485. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
