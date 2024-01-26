First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.3 %

First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,485. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First BanCorp.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.