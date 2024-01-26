First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 target price on First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.25. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

