First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.31. 42,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 323,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

