First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 359,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 91,704 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

