First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 501,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,121. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

