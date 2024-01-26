First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.88

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 52608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
