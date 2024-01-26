First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.88

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 52608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

