First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.88

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 52608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

