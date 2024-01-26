First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 757,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 137,124 shares.The stock last traded at $119.88 and had previously closed at $120.15.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.