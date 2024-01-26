First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 757,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 137,124 shares.The stock last traded at $119.88 and had previously closed at $120.15.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

