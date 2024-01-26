Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 15,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,659. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
