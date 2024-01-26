Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 15,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,659. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

