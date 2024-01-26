Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Down 31.0% in January

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PDYPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16,828.33.

Shares of PDYPY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.58. 31,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $105.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

