Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,926. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.67.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 133.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,488,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

