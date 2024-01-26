Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 213,385 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 213,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,332,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,827,574.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. 10,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,690. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

