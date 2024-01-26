Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

