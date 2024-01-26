Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 423,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

