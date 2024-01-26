Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.35.

Fortis Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE FTS traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$53.40. 696,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,911. The firm has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2082596 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

