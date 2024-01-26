Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,074. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

