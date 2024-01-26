Forum Financial Management LP Buys 618 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,494,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. HSBC began coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

