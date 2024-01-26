Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

PLUG stock remained flat at $3.40 on Friday. 30,735,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

