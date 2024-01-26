Forum Financial Management LP Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in 3M by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. 3,719,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $120.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.