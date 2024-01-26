Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average of $234.39. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.