Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $214,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 7,259,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,665. The company has a market cap of $230.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 4.82. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

