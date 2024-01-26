Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 2,676 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,532,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,944,529. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

