Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.97. 4,066,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

