Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.84.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $701.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $783.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

