Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 172,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 667,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,896. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

