Forum Financial Management LP Sells 802 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. 97,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $25.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

