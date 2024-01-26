Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,519.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,384.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,144.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

