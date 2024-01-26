Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 979,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.