Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $107,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

