Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 404,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,212. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 299,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.