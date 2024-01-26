Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.61

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 124883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

