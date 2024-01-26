Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$182.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$203.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.51.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV traded down C$0.88 on Friday, hitting C$146.34. 64,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,130. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$149.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$173.06. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3524985 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.