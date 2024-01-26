Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 1,790,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,510. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

