Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. 342,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,295. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 1.19. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,405,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

