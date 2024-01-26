Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 59,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

