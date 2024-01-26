FY2023 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Range Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 949.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 265,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 949,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

