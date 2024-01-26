FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of BOOT opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

