FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Cut by Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.16). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

