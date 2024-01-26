FY2024 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Raised by Zacks Research

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRA opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 266,578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

