Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. 233,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,225. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

