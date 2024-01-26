General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. 3,698,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

