General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.