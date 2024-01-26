Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

