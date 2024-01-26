Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,465. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

