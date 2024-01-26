George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$216.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$216.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston to C$205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$195.33.

Shares of WN stock traded down C$1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$171.48. 27,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,738. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$183.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 12.3646209 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,288,153. Company insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

