Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

GILD stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

