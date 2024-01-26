Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $1.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $1.10 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.26 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,900,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $56,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,900,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $49,350.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,083,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,995. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.