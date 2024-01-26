Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 142.2% in January

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG remained flat at $30.25 during trading hours on Friday. 139,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 169,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 159,210 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

